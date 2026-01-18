Left Menu

Macron Stands Firm Against U.S. Tariff Threats

French President Emmanuel Macron rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's threat of tariffs concerning Greenland, calling them unacceptable. Macron emphasized that Europe would respond in a united and coordinated manner if such threats are confirmed, asserting that intimidation has no impact on European policy decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 18-01-2026 00:19 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 00:19 IST
Macron Stands Firm Against U.S. Tariff Threats
Macron
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron has dismissed tariff threats made by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Greenland as unacceptable. Speaking on Saturday, Macron assured that Europe would react in a coordinated response if these threats were confirmed.

'No intimidation nor threat will influence us, neither in Ukraine, nor in Greenland, nor anywhere else in the world when confronted with such situations,' Macron declared on platform X.

He reiterated that threats of tariffs have no place in this context, confirming that Europeans would unite in their response should such measures be realized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
2
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global
4
French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026