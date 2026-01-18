Macron Stands Firm Against U.S. Tariff Threats

French President Emmanuel Macron has dismissed tariff threats made by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Greenland as unacceptable. Speaking on Saturday, Macron assured that Europe would react in a coordinated response if these threats were confirmed.

'No intimidation nor threat will influence us, neither in Ukraine, nor in Greenland, nor anywhere else in the world when confronted with such situations,' Macron declared on platform X.

He reiterated that threats of tariffs have no place in this context, confirming that Europeans would unite in their response should such measures be realized.

