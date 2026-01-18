Macron Stands Firm Against U.S. Tariff Threats
French President Emmanuel Macron rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's threat of tariffs concerning Greenland, calling them unacceptable. Macron emphasized that Europe would respond in a united and coordinated manner if such threats are confirmed, asserting that intimidation has no impact on European policy decisions.
French President Emmanuel Macron has dismissed tariff threats made by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Greenland as unacceptable. Speaking on Saturday, Macron assured that Europe would react in a coordinated response if these threats were confirmed.
'No intimidation nor threat will influence us, neither in Ukraine, nor in Greenland, nor anywhere else in the world when confronted with such situations,' Macron declared on platform X.
He reiterated that threats of tariffs have no place in this context, confirming that Europeans would unite in their response should such measures be realized.
