Reservation Controversy in Jammu & Kashmir: Cabinet Sub-Committee's Decisive Report

The Jammu and Kashmir government's cabinet sub-committee has finalized its report on the Union Territory's reservation policy, a highly debated issue among residents.

Education Minister Sakina Ittoo confirmed via social media that the report, prepared within six months, is due to be presented in an upcoming cabinet meeting.

Student protests, led by National Conference leader Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, sparked the sub-committee's formation last December, challenging a policy that reserves 70% of seats for certain communities while limiting open merit seats to 30%.

