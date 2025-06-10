Left Menu

Reservation Controversy in Jammu & Kashmir: Cabinet Sub-Committee's Decisive Report

In Jammu and Kashmir, a cabinet sub-committee has completed a report on the contentious reservation policy, which allocates only 30% of seats for open merit candidates. The report comes after student protests against this policy, arguing that it undermines merit in favor of reservations for various communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 10-06-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 16:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir government's cabinet sub-committee has finalized its report on the Union Territory's reservation policy, a highly debated issue among residents.

Education Minister Sakina Ittoo confirmed via social media that the report, prepared within six months, is due to be presented in an upcoming cabinet meeting.

Student protests, led by National Conference leader Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, sparked the sub-committee's formation last December, challenging a policy that reserves 70% of seats for certain communities while limiting open merit seats to 30%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

