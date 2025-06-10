Left Menu

Tragedy in Nogent: Rise of Violence in French Schools

A tragic incident occurred at a French middle school where a 15-year-old student fatally stabbed an employee. The attack prompted a government response to reduce school violence amid increasing concerns. The deceased was an educational assistant. Rare, yet alarming, such events urge heightened security measures in schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 10-06-2025 17:00 IST
Tragedy in Nogent: Rise of Violence in French Schools
A shocking tragedy unfolded in a French middle school east of Paris, where a 15-year-old student fatally stabbed an employee during a routine bag check. The suspect was detained by authorities, and another police officer was slightly injured during the arrest.

This incident, which happened at the Francoise Dolto School in Nogent, has caused national mourning, with President Emmanuel Macron expressing deep sympathies to the victim's family. This fatality highlights a growing concern over school violence in France, despite such attacks being infrequent in the country.

In response, the Education Ministry has ramped up security by introducing more bag checks. Over the spring, significant numbers of knives were confiscated, and numerous individual detentions occurred. The April stabbing incident in western France underscores the need for continued vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

