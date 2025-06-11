Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Flags Deplorable Hostel Conditions and Scholarship Delays for Marginalised Students

Rahul Gandhi urges PM Modi to address poor hostel conditions and scholarship delays impacting Dalit, ST, EBC, OBC, and minority students. Highlighting Bihar's recent issues, he calls for audits and better scholarship processes, emphasizing the need for educational support for marginalised communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 10:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a move highlighting the challenges in education for marginalised communities, Rahul Gandhi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the poor conditions in hostels and the delays in scholarships for Dalit, ST, EBC, OBC, and minority students.

During a visit to an Ambedkar Hostel in Bihar, Gandhi found students living in cramped accommodations, facing unhygienic facilities, and lacking access to essential resources like libraries and the internet. Moreover, he pointed out systemic scholarships delays, citing the non-functionality of Bihar's scholarship portal for three years, leading to a significant drop in financial aid for students.

Gandhi urged the central government to take action by auditing hostels for better infrastructure and sanctioning adequate funding. He stressed the importance of timely disbursement of scholarships and closer collaboration with state governments to improve educational opportunities for marginalised youth.

