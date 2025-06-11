Tragedy in Navi Mumbai: Casteist Slurs Lead to Student's Suicide

A tragedy unfolded in Navi Mumbai as a 19-year-old nursing student took his own life, allegedly driven to despair after facing casteist insults from his principal, police reported. The victim's grieving mother filed a complaint, leading to a charge of abetment of suicide against the principal.

The student, a member of the Scheduled Caste, was in his first year at a private college in Panvel, Navi Mumbai. On June 3, he reportedly hanged himself in his hostel room, unable to withstand the sustained verbal abuse that allegedly mocked both his caste and masculinity, an official disclosed.

Although no arrests have been made, police are actively investigating the case, recording statements from witnesses and staff while gathering crucial evidence. The principal faces allegations under sections related to abetment of suicide and caste-based discrimination, amid growing concerns about caste issues in academia.