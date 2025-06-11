Left Menu

Tragedy in Navi Mumbai: Casteist Slurs Lead to Student's Suicide

A 19-year-old student in Navi Mumbai has allegedly committed suicide following casteist slurs and humiliation by his college principal. A case has been registered against the principal based on the victim's mother's complaint, and investigations are ongoing. The incident highlights issues of caste-based discrimination within educational institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 11-06-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 12:31 IST
Tragedy in Navi Mumbai: Casteist Slurs Lead to Student's Suicide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragedy unfolded in Navi Mumbai as a 19-year-old nursing student took his own life, allegedly driven to despair after facing casteist insults from his principal, police reported. The victim's grieving mother filed a complaint, leading to a charge of abetment of suicide against the principal.

The student, a member of the Scheduled Caste, was in his first year at a private college in Panvel, Navi Mumbai. On June 3, he reportedly hanged himself in his hostel room, unable to withstand the sustained verbal abuse that allegedly mocked both his caste and masculinity, an official disclosed.

Although no arrests have been made, police are actively investigating the case, recording statements from witnesses and staff while gathering crucial evidence. The principal faces allegations under sections related to abetment of suicide and caste-based discrimination, amid growing concerns about caste issues in academia.

TRENDING

1
Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

 Global
2
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025