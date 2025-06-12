Kerala Government Open to Discussions on Revised School Timings

The Kerala government has announced its readiness to engage in dialogue with any group facing challenges due to the newly revised school timings for high schools across the state. This decision follows concerns raised by prominent Muslim scholar Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, president of Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, regarding its impact on madrassa education for approximately 12 lakh students.

Thangal voiced his apprehensions at an event featuring Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, underlining the significance of madrassa education for Kerala's Muslims. Samastha, an influential body of Sunni scholars with broad support in the state, has been vocal about potential disruptions.

In response, General Education Minister V Sivankutty stated on Wednesday that the government remains open to addressing any issues arising from the revised schedule. The new timings extend the school day by 15 minutes each in the morning and evening, barring Fridays, with classes running from 9.15 am to 4.15 pm. Sivankutty emphasized that the changes are not government-imposed but stem from a court and commission directive.

