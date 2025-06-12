Woxsen University Ascends as Global Leader in Positive Impact Ratings
Woxsen University has been recognized as a 'Pioneering' Level 5 school for the fourth consecutive year in the Positive Impact Rating 2025. It is one of just 11 institutions globally to receive this distinction. The PIR evaluates schools on their societal impact using a student-led approach.
Woxsen University has once again secured its position as a 'Pioneering' Level 5 school in the 2025 Positive Impact Rating (PIR), maintaining this distinguished status for four years running. The institution stands among only 11 schools worldwide to achieve such a high ranking this year.
The PIR serves as a globally acknowledged, student-driven ranking system that gauges how business schools influence society across seven core areas, including governance and public engagement. This year, Woxsen achieved an exceptional PIR score of 9.7, ranking them among the top globally.
With participation from 86 schools spanning 28 countries, the 2025 PIR involved input from over 17,000 students. Woxsen's Vice President, Dr. Raul Villamarin Rodriguez, emphasized the university's unwavering focus on ethics, responsibility, and sustainability, exemplified by their impressive ranking.
