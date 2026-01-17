Left Menu

Hyderabad Toofans Triumph with Massacre of Shrachi Bengal Tigers in HIL Opener

Hyderabad Toofans triumphed over Shrachi Bengal Tigers with a stunning 6-0 victory in the Hockey India League opener in Bhubaneswar. Zachary Wallace and Tim Brand scored hat-tricks. The Toofans displayed dominance from early on, maintaining their lead throughout with skilled plays and precise finishes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-01-2026 21:11 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 21:11 IST
Hyderabad Toofans showcased their prowess with a commanding 6-0 win over Shrachi Bengal Tigers in the Hockey India League's Bhubaneswar leg. The match on Saturday highlighted impressive hat-tricks by Zachary Wallace and Tim Brand, setting the tone for the season.

Zachary Wallace opened the score early with a goal in the second minute, followed by Tim Brand's consistent strikes throughout the match. Despite attempts by the Bengal Tigers to retaliate with penalty corners, Hyderabad's defense, led by goalkeeper Jean-Paul Danneberg, thwarted all efforts.

As the game progressed, Hyderabad Toofans maintained pressure, capitalizing on gaps in the Tigers' defense. Arshdeep Singh and Jacob Anderson further contributed by assisting Brand in his hat-tricks. The victory marks a strong start for Hyderabad Toofans in the league.

