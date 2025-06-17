Scholarship Protests at HAU: The Student Uprising Supported by Congress

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge extended his support to students from the Haryana Agricultural University (HAU) in Hisar, protesting against alleged assaults by security guards during their demonstration against scholarship rule changes.

Kharge, in a video call with the students, promised to raise the issue in Parliament's monsoon session, underscoring the party's backing for the students' peaceful protest. Reports indicated nearly 20 students were injured during the original protest.

Several political factions, including JJP and INLD, have joined the call for the ousting of the university's vice chancellor. As tensions rise, the students remain determined, organizing an indefinite dharna at the university's gate 4.

Support is mounting for the students' grievances, with Congressman Randeep Surjewala sharing footage of Kharge's interaction with the students on social platform X. Kharge has invited students to Delhi to discuss further steps, guaranteeing that their concerns will echo in Parliament. The movement draws attention to the changes in eligibility criteria for scholarships, significantly impacting the student body.

Political leaders like JJP's Digvijay Singh Chautala and ex-Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda have called for the removal of the vice chancellor and fulfilling the students' demands. They argue that administrative actions against protests cannot be muted with mere FIRs and have criticized the VC for the actions taken against students.