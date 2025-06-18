Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Hindi Language Mandate in Maharashtra Schools

The Maharashtra government has mandated Hindi as a compulsory third language for classes 1-5 in Marathi and English medium schools. Critics argue this is a backdoor reintroduction and contradicts previous assurances. The policy allows opting for another language if 20 students choose it, sparking further debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 10:24 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Hindi Language Mandate in Maharashtra Schools
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government's recent order to enforce Hindi as a compulsory third language in classes 1 to 5 in Marathi and English medium schools has sparked significant controversy. This decision is part of the 'State Curriculum Framework for School Education 2024', aligned with the National Education Policy 2020.

Critics argue this move contradicts earlier promises by the School Education Minister that Hindi would not be made mandatory at the primary level. While the order allows students to choose another language if 20 students opt for it, critics view this as impractical and a backdoor method of imposing Hindi.

The move has faced backlash from Marathi language advocates, who see this as a threat to the preservation of Marathi culture and education. They fear it may undermine the legacy of the Samyukta Maharashtra movement and dismantle the federal structure. The debate continues as stakeholders call for reconsideration of the policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025