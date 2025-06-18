Controversy Erupts Over Hindi Language Mandate in Maharashtra Schools

The Maharashtra government's recent order to enforce Hindi as a compulsory third language in classes 1 to 5 in Marathi and English medium schools has sparked significant controversy. This decision is part of the 'State Curriculum Framework for School Education 2024', aligned with the National Education Policy 2020.

Critics argue this move contradicts earlier promises by the School Education Minister that Hindi would not be made mandatory at the primary level. While the order allows students to choose another language if 20 students opt for it, critics view this as impractical and a backdoor method of imposing Hindi.

The move has faced backlash from Marathi language advocates, who see this as a threat to the preservation of Marathi culture and education. They fear it may undermine the legacy of the Samyukta Maharashtra movement and dismantle the federal structure. The debate continues as stakeholders call for reconsideration of the policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)