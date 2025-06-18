Revolutionizing Career Guidance: Introducing SimpliMentor GPT

Simplilearn, a leader in digital skills training, has unveiled SimpliMentor GPT, the edtech sector's first AI-driven career coach, specifically engineered for digital upskillers. This pioneering tool fills a significant gap in scalable, personalized career mentoring, ensuring tailored guidance throughout a professional's growth trajectory.

Distinguishing itself from traditional tools, SimpliMentor offers insights beyond resume tips, helping users identify essential certifications and set career goals. The AI mentor reviews individual's skills against market trends for essential upskilling paths, significantly enhancing career guidance quality and accessibility, especially for non-English speakers.

Key components include career path recommendations in fields like AI and cybersecurity, skill gap analysis, real-time market intel, interview coaching, and personalized learning advice. Founder Krishna Kumar underscores the platform's mission to democratize career coaching, offering data-driven, personalized guidance accessible via OpenAI's GPT Store.

(With inputs from agencies.)