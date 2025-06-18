Decline in Youth Unemployment in China: A Promising Trend

Recent data from the National Bureau of Statistics has revealed a notable decrease in China's youth unemployment rate, which dropped to 14.9% in May—the lowest in 11 months. This figure excludes college students and pertains to those aged between 16 and 24 years.

In addition, the unemployment rate among young adults aged 25 to 29 years fell slightly to 7.0%, compared to 7.1% the previous month. This marginal decrease offers a glimpse of optimism in the broader job market.

These figures suggest a potential improvement in employment opportunities for young people in China, which could have encouraging implications for the country's economic stability and growth moving forward.

