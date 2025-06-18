Left Menu

Decline in Youth Unemployment in China: A Promising Trend

China's youth unemployment rates for 16 to 24-year-olds reached an 11-month low of 14.9% in May, as reported by the National Bureau of Statistics. The unemployment rate for individuals aged 25 to 29 also saw a slight decrease, signaling potential improvement in the job market.

Updated: 18-06-2025 14:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Recent data from the National Bureau of Statistics has revealed a notable decrease in China's youth unemployment rate, which dropped to 14.9% in May—the lowest in 11 months. This figure excludes college students and pertains to those aged between 16 and 24 years.

In addition, the unemployment rate among young adults aged 25 to 29 years fell slightly to 7.0%, compared to 7.1% the previous month. This marginal decrease offers a glimpse of optimism in the broader job market.

These figures suggest a potential improvement in employment opportunities for young people in China, which could have encouraging implications for the country's economic stability and growth moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

