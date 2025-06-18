Left Menu

Inclusive Education Partnership: A New Era for Learners with Disabilities

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities signed an agreement with NIOS and NCERT to enhance inclusive education for individuals with disabilities. The partnership involves adapting curricula according to NEP 2020, recognizing special schools, and introducing Indian Sign Language. A Joint Coordination Committee will oversee implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 20:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step toward inclusive education, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities signed a tripartite agreement with the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) and the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). The collaboration aims to transform the educational landscape for Persons with Disabilities, introducing curriculum revisions in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Union Ministers Virendra Kumar and Dharmendra Pradhan witnessed the signing ceremony, emphasizing the initiative's focus on aligning with NEP 2020's principles of relevance, accessibility, and inclusivity. As part of the agreement, NIOS will manage special school recognitions, admissions, and examinations, ensuring accommodations for learners with disabilities across a spectrum of educational programs.

NCERT's role will involve curriculum reviews to ensure textbooks meet the NEP's accessibility standards. The agreement sets out to prevent educational dropouts, with a focus on infrastructure improvements like accessible toilets in schools. A Joint Coordination Committee will be established to implement the initiative effectively, aiming to ensure every child with disabilities completes their education.

