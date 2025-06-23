Left Menu

Empowering Young Women: Launch of 'NAVYA' Vocational Training Pilot

The government introduces 'NAVYA', a pilot program aimed at equipping 16-18-year-old girls with vocational skills, focusing on non-traditional roles. Launched by the MWCD and MSDE in Uttar Pradesh, it seeks to empower marginalized adolescent girls across 27 districts, emphasizing inclusivity and women-led development.

Updated: 23-06-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 20:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government announced the launch of a new pilot program named 'NAVYA', designed to equip young women aged 16 to 18 with vocational skills, particularly in non-traditional job roles.

The program will roll out in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh, on June 24, initiated by the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

'NAVYA' intends to empower adolescent girls from underserved backgrounds, aligning with Viksit Bharat@2047 vision, by covering 27 districts in 19 states including the northeast, marking a significant push for inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

