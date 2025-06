Delhi University's Admission Controversy: Bias Allegations Spark Outrage

An uproar erupted at Delhi University over its 2025-26 undergraduate admission forms, which have been criticized for alleged communal and casteist biases.

Concerns were raised by the teachers' association and statutory bodies over the forms listing 'Muslim' as a mother tongue, ignoring the constitutionally recognized 'Urdu.'

The university admitted an 'inadvertent error' but faculty members demand a comprehensive investigation, accountability, and a public apology for what they deemed 'unconstitutional and divisive' queries.

(With inputs from agencies.)