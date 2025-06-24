Vice President Hails NEP as India's Academic Renaissance

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar praised the National Education Policy, describing it as a pivotal 'civilizational renaissance' during his visit to Muzaffarpur, Bihar. He emphasized that the policy is a 'nation-building mission' designed to establish India as an academic powerhouse.

Dhankhar commended the L N Mishra College of Business Management for its topical focus on 'Indian Knowledge Tradition and the Perspective of National Education Policy 2020.' He underscored the policy's goal to nurture skilled professionals and job creators, framing it as critical for the nation's democratic and developmental future.

Highlighting India's enduring commitment to value-based education, Dhankhar noted Bihar's historical significance, citing its ancient seats of learning and role in the freedom movement. His visit was marked by a warm reception from local dignitaries, including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)