Godrej Partners with ITIs to Boost India's Future Workforce
Godrej Enterprises Group has partnered with Industrial Training Institutes in Maharashtra to modernize infrastructure and update curricula. This initiative aims to bridge the skill gap in the manufacturing and engineering sectors through enhanced training, real-world industry knowledge, and emerging technologies like IoT.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 19:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Godrej Enterprises Group has announced a groundbreaking collaboration with Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Maharashtra, aiming to modernize their infrastructure and update curricula with industry-relevant knowledge.
This strategic partnership seeks to bridge the skill gap in India's manufacturing and engineering sectors by providing hands-on experience and real-world industry orientation.
The initiative includes introducing Internet of Things (IoT) technology and other emerging fields, potentially benefiting over 1,500 students by equipping them with in-demand skills aligned with industry needs.
