Godrej Partners with ITIs to Boost India's Future Workforce

Godrej Enterprises Group has announced a groundbreaking collaboration with Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Maharashtra, aiming to modernize their infrastructure and update curricula with industry-relevant knowledge.

This strategic partnership seeks to bridge the skill gap in India's manufacturing and engineering sectors by providing hands-on experience and real-world industry orientation.

The initiative includes introducing Internet of Things (IoT) technology and other emerging fields, potentially benefiting over 1,500 students by equipping them with in-demand skills aligned with industry needs.

