Left Menu

Godrej Partners with ITIs to Boost India's Future Workforce

Godrej Enterprises Group has partnered with Industrial Training Institutes in Maharashtra to modernize infrastructure and update curricula. This initiative aims to bridge the skill gap in the manufacturing and engineering sectors through enhanced training, real-world industry knowledge, and emerging technologies like IoT.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 19:49 IST
Godrej Partners with ITIs to Boost India's Future Workforce
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Godrej Enterprises Group has announced a groundbreaking collaboration with Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Maharashtra, aiming to modernize their infrastructure and update curricula with industry-relevant knowledge.

This strategic partnership seeks to bridge the skill gap in India's manufacturing and engineering sectors by providing hands-on experience and real-world industry orientation.

The initiative includes introducing Internet of Things (IoT) technology and other emerging fields, potentially benefiting over 1,500 students by equipping them with in-demand skills aligned with industry needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025