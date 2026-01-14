Left Menu

Bail Parity Sought in 2020 Delhi Riots Case Amid Supreme Court Decisions

Athar Khan, an accused in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, has filed a bail application citing recent Supreme Court decisions granting bail to other accused. Khan, alleged to be one of the main organisers, is seeking parity in his plea, which is set for a January 19 hearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 15:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Khan, who is accused of being a key organiser and delivering incendiary speeches at the Chand Bagh protests, is seeking bail on grounds similar to those cited by the Supreme Court when granting bail to five other accused, including activist Gulfisha Fatima.

The court has scheduled a hearing on January 19 to address Khan's application, while maintaining the detention of others, such as activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, due to different charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

