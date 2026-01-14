Bail Parity Sought in 2020 Delhi Riots Case Amid Supreme Court Decisions

Athar Khan, an accused in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, has filed for bail in a local court, seeking parity with others recently granted bail by the Supreme Court.

Khan, who is accused of being a key organiser and delivering incendiary speeches at the Chand Bagh protests, is seeking bail on grounds similar to those cited by the Supreme Court when granting bail to five other accused, including activist Gulfisha Fatima.

The court has scheduled a hearing on January 19 to address Khan's application, while maintaining the detention of others, such as activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, due to different charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

