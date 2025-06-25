Left Menu

Breakthrough in HAU Protests: Government Concedes Student Demands

An agreement was reached between Haryana Agricultural University students and the state government after most demands were accepted. The government assured phased implementation of these demands, including a six-month leave for Vice Chancellor B R Kamboj and forming a probe panel for the alleged June 10 assault.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hisar | Updated: 25-06-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 23:40 IST
Breakthrough in HAU Protests: Government Concedes Student Demands
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant breakthrough occurred as Haryana Agricultural University students and the state government reached an agreement, ending the protest that had gripped the institution. The resolution comes after the government accepted most demands linked to the alleged assault incident that occurred earlier this year.

In a move to appease the students, the government has assured a phased implementation of their demands. Notably, the Vice Chancellor B R Kamboj will be sent on a six-month leave, a decision that met one of the core demands of the protesting students. Furthermore, the establishment of a three-member inquiry panel to probe the June 10 incident was agreed upon.

The resolution, following discussions with Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda, has led to the suspension of the student-led agitation. Other demands like revising the stipend structure and rescheduling academic timelines were also accepted, alleviating student concerns that had brought together student organizations, political leaders, and unions in support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025