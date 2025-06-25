Breakthrough in HAU Protests: Government Concedes Student Demands

A significant breakthrough occurred as Haryana Agricultural University students and the state government reached an agreement, ending the protest that had gripped the institution. The resolution comes after the government accepted most demands linked to the alleged assault incident that occurred earlier this year.

In a move to appease the students, the government has assured a phased implementation of their demands. Notably, the Vice Chancellor B R Kamboj will be sent on a six-month leave, a decision that met one of the core demands of the protesting students. Furthermore, the establishment of a three-member inquiry panel to probe the June 10 incident was agreed upon.

The resolution, following discussions with Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda, has led to the suspension of the student-led agitation. Other demands like revising the stipend structure and rescheduling academic timelines were also accepted, alleviating student concerns that had brought together student organizations, political leaders, and unions in support.

(With inputs from agencies.)