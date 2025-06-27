Left Menu

Crizac Sets IPO for Global Expansion

Crizac, a student recruitment solution provider, has announced an IPO price band of Rs 233-245 per share for a Rs 860-crore offer. The offering, solely an offer for sale, is set for public subscription between July 2 and July 4, with anchor bids starting July 1.

Updated: 27-06-2025 13:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, student recruitment solutions provider Crizac announced that it has set a price range of Rs 233-245 per equity share for its Rs 860-crore initial public offering (IPO). The IPO is scheduled to open for public subscription on July 2 and will close on July 4, with anchor investor bids accepted from July 1.

The IPO, consisting solely of an offer for sale (OFS) by Crizac's promoters Pinky Agarwal and Manish Agarwal, involves no new equity issuance. Pinky Agarwal's shares are valued at Rs 723 crore, while Manish Agarwal's are worth Rs 137 crore, according to the red herring prospectus filed on Wednesday.

The Kolkata-based company, known for catering to international student recruitment for institutions in the UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, reported revenues of Rs 849.49 crore and profits of Rs 152.93 crore for the fiscal year 2025. Following regulatory approvals, Crizac will list its shares on the BSE and NSE, with Equirus Capital and Anand Rathi Advisors as lead managers and MUFG Intime India as the IPO's registrar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

