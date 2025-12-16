Kolkata Knight Riders Shatter Records at IPL Auction

Kolkata Knight Riders stunned the cricket world by purchasing Australian all-rounder Cameron Green for a record Rs 25.20 crore in Tuesday's Indian Premier League auction. Meanwhile, the team also secured the services of Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana for Rs 18 crore, demonstrating their aggressive strategy.

Uncapped Indian players were among the highlights, with 20-year-old Prashant Veer and 19-year-old Kartik Sharma each going to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14.20 crore. These high bids set unprecedented records for uncapped players in the IPL's history.

The auction witnessed intense bidding wars and strategic decisions, with notable acquisitions including England's Liam Livingstone and Australian keeper-batter Josh Inglis. The event was a showcase of competitive spirit, with franchises aiming to bolster their squads for the upcoming season.

