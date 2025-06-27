Left Menu

Transforming Learning: MRIS's Innovative Academic Journey

Manav Rachna International Schools focus on enabling students to apply learning beyond memory, participating in PISA-based Tests to benchmark innovative academic practices. Their educational approach emphasizes reasoning and application, showing success in OECD assessments and fostering equity among students, preparing them for real-world challenges and significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 27-06-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 15:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Manav Rachna International Schools (MRIS) have embarked on a transformative educational journey that encourages students to learn beyond rote memorization. By emphasizing reasoning, application, and critical thinking, MRIS is reshaping how students engage with knowledge.

Participating in the PISA-based Test for Schools, developed by the OECD, MRIS aimed to understand its students' capabilities in real-world scenarios. The school's students excelled, particularly in scientific reasoning, showcasing MRIS's commitment to nurturing a deeper understanding of subjects.

Insights from the assessment indicated equitable performance among varying socio-economic backgrounds, confirming MRIS's dedication to providing balanced opportunities for all learners. The school plans to leverage these results to further integrate real-life applications into its curriculum, ensuring students are prepared for future challenges and significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

