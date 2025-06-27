Transforming Learning: MRIS's Innovative Academic Journey

Manav Rachna International Schools (MRIS) have embarked on a transformative educational journey that encourages students to learn beyond rote memorization. By emphasizing reasoning, application, and critical thinking, MRIS is reshaping how students engage with knowledge.

Participating in the PISA-based Test for Schools, developed by the OECD, MRIS aimed to understand its students' capabilities in real-world scenarios. The school's students excelled, particularly in scientific reasoning, showcasing MRIS's commitment to nurturing a deeper understanding of subjects.

Insights from the assessment indicated equitable performance among varying socio-economic backgrounds, confirming MRIS's dedication to providing balanced opportunities for all learners. The school plans to leverage these results to further integrate real-life applications into its curriculum, ensuring students are prepared for future challenges and significance.

