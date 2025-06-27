Left Menu

Zumba in Schools: Dispute Over Fitness Programme Amid Anti-Drug Campaign

Zumba, a high-energy fitness programme, has been introduced in Kerala schools as part of an anti-drug campaign, prompting criticisms from some Muslim groups on the grounds of moral values. State officials defend the initiative as a means to boost children's mental health and physical well-being while combating drug abuse.

Updated: 27-06-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 17:05 IST
The General Education Department in Kerala has launched Zumba, a vibrant fitness programme, in schools to support its anti-drug campaign. The initiative aims to enhance children's mental health and physical fitness amidst growing concerns over drug abuse among youth.

Despite approval from State Higher Education Minister R Bindhu, who cites Zumba's benefits for mental and physical well-being, some Muslim groups oppose the effort. They argue it contravenes moral values and call for critical reevaluation.

Critics, including the Muslim Students Federation and educators like T K Ashraf, question the absence of preliminary studies before implementation. Nevertheless, the department maintains that Zumba serves as a healthy alternative to drugs, promoting confidence, group skills, and a drug-free future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

