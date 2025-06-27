Zumba in Schools: Dispute Over Fitness Programme Amid Anti-Drug Campaign
Zumba, a high-energy fitness programme, has been introduced in Kerala schools as part of an anti-drug campaign, prompting criticisms from some Muslim groups on the grounds of moral values. State officials defend the initiative as a means to boost children's mental health and physical well-being while combating drug abuse.
- Country:
- India
The General Education Department in Kerala has launched Zumba, a vibrant fitness programme, in schools to support its anti-drug campaign. The initiative aims to enhance children's mental health and physical fitness amidst growing concerns over drug abuse among youth.
Despite approval from State Higher Education Minister R Bindhu, who cites Zumba's benefits for mental and physical well-being, some Muslim groups oppose the effort. They argue it contravenes moral values and call for critical reevaluation.
Critics, including the Muslim Students Federation and educators like T K Ashraf, question the absence of preliminary studies before implementation. Nevertheless, the department maintains that Zumba serves as a healthy alternative to drugs, promoting confidence, group skills, and a drug-free future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy
Clashes in Los Angeles: National Guard's Role in ICE Operations Sparks Controversy
BJP's Dubey Slams Rahul Gandhi: History, Politics, and Controversy
Thane Boosts COVID-19 and Education Preparedness Amid Rising Cases
Turmoil in Polish Soccer: Coach Resigns Amid Lewandowski Controversy