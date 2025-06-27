Left Menu

Skills for the Future: Transforming India's Workforce Landscape

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary emphasized the need to enhance the connection between education, vocational training, and industry. He highlighted the importance of informal and experiential learning and proposed an employability index to track the impact of education on youth employment in a dynamic economic and technological landscape.

On Friday, Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary called for enhanced integration between education, vocational training, and industry sectors. He highlighted the need for formal recognition of informal and experiential learning.

As the Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Chaudhary also recommended the creation of a robust employability index to gauge education and skilling impacts on youth employment amidst evolving economic and technological environments.

His remarks came during the unveiling of the report 'Skills for the Future: Transforming India's Workforce Landscape,' by the Institute for Competitiveness. The report examines the current skills landscape in India, focusing on educational attainment, occupational distribution, and technical and vocational education and training (TVET).

