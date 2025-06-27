On Friday, Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary called for enhanced integration between education, vocational training, and industry sectors. He highlighted the need for formal recognition of informal and experiential learning.

As the Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Chaudhary also recommended the creation of a robust employability index to gauge education and skilling impacts on youth employment amidst evolving economic and technological environments.

His remarks came during the unveiling of the report 'Skills for the Future: Transforming India's Workforce Landscape,' by the Institute for Competitiveness. The report examines the current skills landscape in India, focusing on educational attainment, occupational distribution, and technical and vocational education and training (TVET).