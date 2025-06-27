Left Menu

Narayana Murthy Honors Legacy with New Scholarship at IIMA

Narayana Murthy has established a scholarship at IIMA to honor founding faculty member Jaswant G Krishnayya. The scholarship supports top-performing second-year management students by covering full tuition and expenses. Murthy's initiative, commemorating Krishnayya's impact, is funded for 20 years, celebrating academic excellence and intellectual values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-06-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 22:28 IST
Narayana Murthy Honors Legacy with New Scholarship at IIMA
Narayana Murthy, founder of Infosys and Catamaran, has launched the Jaswant G Krishnayya Merit Scholarship at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA). This initiative honors Krishnayya, a pioneer in computing, whose formative contributions significantly influenced the institute's academic rigor.

The inaugural scholarship was awarded by Murthy to Viraj Modi, from the 2024-2026 batch, who achieved the highest PGP-1 score. This full-fee scholarship, safeguarded against inflation, is set to be an annual award, supporting a second-year student with exceptional academic performance.

Funded by Murthy for two decades, the scholarship covers complete tuition, hostel expenses, course materials, and mess charges for the two-year PGP program. Murthy expressed the scholarship as a tribute to Krishnayya's intellectual discipline and an encouragement for future leaders to cherish mentors who have paved their paths.

