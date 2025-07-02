Left Menu

Medical student dies after falling from hostel balcony in Jhansi

Fellow students rushed him to the emergency department, but he was declared brought dead. Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway.Students and hostel staff believe Khannas fall was an accident.

PTI | Jhansi | Updated: 02-07-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 17:40 IST
Medical student dies after falling from hostel balcony in Jhansi
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old MBBS student died after falling from the balcony of his hostel at a government medical college on Wednesday morning, police said.

Sarthak Khanna, a student of the 2022 batch had returned to the hostel from his home in Lucknow on Tuesday night, officals said.

According to Dr. Mayank Singh, Principal of the Medical College said, "Around 8 am on Wednesday, Sarthak accidentally fell from the second-floor balcony of the hostel. Fellow students rushed him to the emergency department, but he was declared brought dead." Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway.

Students and hostel staff believe Khanna's fall was an accident. The student's family has been informed, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens Grip: Sanctions on Cuba Under Scrutiny

Trump Tightens Grip: Sanctions on Cuba Under Scrutiny

 United States
2
Thiago Silva Revels in Fluminense's Triumph Over Inter Milan

Thiago Silva Revels in Fluminense's Triumph Over Inter Milan

 Global
3
G7 Nations Endorse Israel-Iran Ceasefire, Call for Nuclear Deal Talks

G7 Nations Endorse Israel-Iran Ceasefire, Call for Nuclear Deal Talks

 Global
4
Dire Consequences: USAID's Potential Dismantling and Its Global Impact

Dire Consequences: USAID's Potential Dismantling and Its Global Impact

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Next-gen AI agents mimic real people using dynamic memory and human-like conversation

The autonomy illusion: Why today’s AI cybersecurity tools are far from self-sufficient

Digitalization in mining surges globally but adoption remains uneven

How AI is reshaping smart cities across governance, mobility, and more pillars

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025