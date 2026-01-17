Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Revocation of MBBS Course at SMVD Medical College

Tanvir Sadiq, a National Conference MLA, has submitted a resolution in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly urging the Centre to review the decision to revoke the MBBS course at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College. The decision by the National Medical Commission cited non-compliance with standards, sparking debate and controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 17-01-2026 16:20 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 16:20 IST
The National Conference's Tanvir Sadiq has sparked a debate in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly by submitting a resolution regarding the MBBS course at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College. Sadiq's call for action aims to persuade the Union government to reassess the course's withdrawal, initially revoked due to regulatory non-compliance.

The National Medical Commission's decision has drawn ire, pointing to issues like lack of faculty, clinical materials, and infrastructure. These shortcomings led to the revocation of the college's Letter of Permission. Meanwhile, protests by right-wing groups over admissions have further muddied the waters, promising to ignite discussions in the Assembly's upcoming session.

Sadiq's resolution emphasizes a transparent re-evaluation of the institution's capabilities, underscoring the need for a solution that serves the people of Jammu and Kashmir. With substantial public investment funneled into the SMVD Institute of Medical Excellence, finding a way forward is imperative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

