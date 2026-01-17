Call for Reinstatement: MBBS Course Suspension at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College

In a pressing move, National Conference MLA Tanvir Sadiq has submitted a significant resolution in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. The resolution appeals to the Centre to reassess its decision to halt the MBBS course at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) had previously revoked the Letter of Permission, citing inadequate compliance with educational standards and deficiencies in faculty and resources. Sources reveal Sadiq's resolution demands the Union government and the NMC to reconsider and overturn this decision.

The resolution seeks a transparent and unbiased assessment from the authorities to restore the MBBS course, highlighting the pivotal role of fair regulatory actions to serve the healthcare and educational needs of Jammu and Kashmir's populace.

