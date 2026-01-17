Call for Reinstatement: MBBS Course Suspension at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College
MLA Tanvir Sadiq has proposed a resolution urging a review of the National Medical Commission's decision to revoke MBBS course permissions at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College, emphasizing the need for fair reassessment and restoration for the public interest in Jammu and Kashmir.
- Country:
- India
In a pressing move, National Conference MLA Tanvir Sadiq has submitted a significant resolution in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. The resolution appeals to the Centre to reassess its decision to halt the MBBS course at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College.
The National Medical Commission (NMC) had previously revoked the Letter of Permission, citing inadequate compliance with educational standards and deficiencies in faculty and resources. Sources reveal Sadiq's resolution demands the Union government and the NMC to reconsider and overturn this decision.
The resolution seeks a transparent and unbiased assessment from the authorities to restore the MBBS course, highlighting the pivotal role of fair regulatory actions to serve the healthcare and educational needs of Jammu and Kashmir's populace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- National Conference
- MLA
- Tanvir Sadiq
- MBBS
- Vaishno Devi
- Medical College
- NMC
- Education
- Healthcare
ALSO READ
Controversy Over Medical College Closure: Communal Tensions Emerge
Controversy Surrounds Revocation of MBBS Course at SMVD Medical College
Ropeway Controversy at Mata Vaishno Devi: Workers Demand Compensation
Ensuring Safety and Order: Vaishno Devi Shrine Prepares for Republic Day
CPI Leaders Protest PPP Policy in Andhra Pradesh Medical Colleges