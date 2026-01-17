Left Menu

Call for Reinstatement: MBBS Course Suspension at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College

MLA Tanvir Sadiq has proposed a resolution urging a review of the National Medical Commission's decision to revoke MBBS course permissions at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College, emphasizing the need for fair reassessment and restoration for the public interest in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 17-01-2026 16:25 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 16:25 IST
Call for Reinstatement: MBBS Course Suspension at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a pressing move, National Conference MLA Tanvir Sadiq has submitted a significant resolution in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. The resolution appeals to the Centre to reassess its decision to halt the MBBS course at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) had previously revoked the Letter of Permission, citing inadequate compliance with educational standards and deficiencies in faculty and resources. Sources reveal Sadiq's resolution demands the Union government and the NMC to reconsider and overturn this decision.

The resolution seeks a transparent and unbiased assessment from the authorities to restore the MBBS course, highlighting the pivotal role of fair regulatory actions to serve the healthcare and educational needs of Jammu and Kashmir's populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Calls

Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Ca...

 Global
2
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
3
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026