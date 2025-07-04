Delhi govt promotes 618 employees

The Services department of the city government has promoted 618 employees of the Delhi Subordinate Services (DSS) and Steno cadre under directions by Lt Governor VK Saxena, officials said on Friday.

Officials at LG Secretariat said the promotions, which are effective from June 28, were announced after relaxing rules that they said led to undesired stagnation and demotivation.

The promoted employees include 404 Grade (II) DSS (Group B Non gazetted) officers, 37 Personal Assistants (Group B Non Gazetted) officers and 157 Stenographers Grade III (Group C Non Gazetted).

The Grade II DSS (Group-B Non Gazetted) officers have been promoted to the posts of Gr-I DSS (Group-B Gazetted) officers, while the PAs are promoted to the posts of Private Secretaries (Group-B Gazetted). The stenographers have been promoted to the post of PA (Group-B Non Gazetted), officials said.

The LG has emphasised that timely promotion may be given to the Delhi government employees by resolving administrative hindrances. As per rules, the 618 officials were eligible for promotion on January 1, 2026, but the LG, who had in the first instance asked for enabling relaxation, approved the proposal of Services department for relaxing minimum qualifying period of service and granted approval to take up the matter with the Union Public Service Commission, they said.

