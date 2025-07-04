Left Menu

Delhi govt promotes 618 employees

The stenographers have been promoted to the post of PA Group-B Non Gazetted, officials said.The LG has emphasised that timely promotion may be given to the Delhi government employees by resolving administrative hindrances.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 19:58 IST
Delhi govt promotes 618 employees
  • Country:
  • India

The Services department of the city government has promoted 618 employees of the Delhi Subordinate Services (DSS) and Steno cadre under directions by Lt Governor VK Saxena, officials said on Friday.

Officials at LG Secretariat said the promotions, which are effective from June 28, were announced after relaxing rules that they said led to undesired stagnation and demotivation.

The promoted employees include 404 Grade (II) DSS (Group B Non gazetted) officers, 37 Personal Assistants (Group B Non Gazetted) officers and 157 Stenographers Grade III (Group C Non Gazetted).

The Grade II DSS (Group-B Non Gazetted) officers have been promoted to the posts of Gr-I DSS (Group-B Gazetted) officers, while the PAs are promoted to the posts of Private Secretaries (Group-B Gazetted). The stenographers have been promoted to the post of PA (Group-B Non Gazetted), officials said.

The LG has emphasised that timely promotion may be given to the Delhi government employees by resolving administrative hindrances. As per rules, the 618 officials were eligible for promotion on January 1, 2026, but the LG, who had in the first instance asked for enabling relaxation, approved the proposal of Services department for relaxing minimum qualifying period of service and granted approval to take up the matter with the Union Public Service Commission, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025