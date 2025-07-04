Left Menu

Haryana govt grants extra casual leave to female contractual employees

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-07-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 20:14 IST
The Haryana government on Friday announced changes to the casual leave policy for its female contractual employees, who will now be entitled to two days of additional leave per month.

In an order issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, female contractual employees, including those deployed through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited (HKRN), will now be entitled to two days of additional casual leave per month, subject to a maximum of 22 days in a calendar year, more than double the previous limit of 10 days.

Notably, HKRNL provides contractual manpower to all government entities in Haryana.

This new provision is in addition to the existing 10 days of medical leave provided annually, according to an official statement.

The revision applies to all female contractual employees working under Outsourcing Policy Part-II and those engaged through HKRNL.

All administrative secretaries, heads of departments, managing directors, chief administrators/CEOs of boards, corporations, public undertakings, divisional commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and Sub Divisional Officers (Civil), and Registrars of all universities in Haryana have been directed to ensure strict compliance with these new instructions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

