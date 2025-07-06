Left Menu

Delhi University Revamps Curriculum: Sikh Martyrdom and Skill Courses Steal the Spotlight

Delhi University's Academic Council has approved notable curriculum amendments, including a new elective on Sikh martyrdom and various skill enhancement courses such as 'Radio Jockeying'. Additionally, guidelines for supervising fourth-year projects have been established. The changes aim to fill historical gaps and expand practical learning opportunities for students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2025 00:17 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 00:17 IST
Delhi University's Academic Council has greenlit a slew of new courses, marking significant curriculum changes. Among them, a new elective titled 'Sikh Martyrdom in Indian History' aims to provide an in-depth exploration of Sikh heritage, available to students in the upcoming academic session.

The council also endorsed a range of skill enhancement courses like 'Radio Jockeying', promising hands-on learning through studio simulations and professional interactions. These courses represent DU's commitment to diversifying student capabilities and improving career readiness.

Adding to these developments, the council ratified guidelines for supervising fourth-year undergraduate projects, despite concerns over potential faculty overload. Faculty can guide up to ten students, but dissenters suggest a reduced supervisory cap to maintain teaching efficacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

