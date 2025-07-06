Delhi University Revamps Curriculum: Sikh Martyrdom and Skill Courses Steal the Spotlight

Delhi University's Academic Council has greenlit a slew of new courses, marking significant curriculum changes. Among them, a new elective titled 'Sikh Martyrdom in Indian History' aims to provide an in-depth exploration of Sikh heritage, available to students in the upcoming academic session.

The council also endorsed a range of skill enhancement courses like 'Radio Jockeying', promising hands-on learning through studio simulations and professional interactions. These courses represent DU's commitment to diversifying student capabilities and improving career readiness.

Adding to these developments, the council ratified guidelines for supervising fourth-year undergraduate projects, despite concerns over potential faculty overload. Faculty can guide up to ten students, but dissenters suggest a reduced supervisory cap to maintain teaching efficacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)