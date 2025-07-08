Delhi's Leap in Education: 18,000 Smart Blackboards Unveiled

In a significant move towards modernizing education, Delhi's Education Minister Ashish Sood announced that the Cabinet has sanctioned a budget for more than 18,000 smart blackboards in government school classrooms.

Addressing the media, Sood revealed plans to install 2,466 of these devices specifically in 'CM Shri Schools'.

The ambitious project, divided into five phases, also includes a newly approved training module to assist teachers in effectively utilizing these smart blackboards.

