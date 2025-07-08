Delhi's Leap in Education: 18,000 Smart Blackboards Unveiled
Delhi's Education Minister Ashish Sood announced the Cabinet's approval for installing over 18,000 smart blackboards in government schools, with 2,466 designated for 'CM Shri Schools'. The rollout will occur in five phases, supported by a new teacher training module.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 18:19 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant move towards modernizing education, Delhi's Education Minister Ashish Sood announced that the Cabinet has sanctioned a budget for more than 18,000 smart blackboards in government school classrooms.
Addressing the media, Sood revealed plans to install 2,466 of these devices specifically in 'CM Shri Schools'.
The ambitious project, divided into five phases, also includes a newly approved training module to assist teachers in effectively utilizing these smart blackboards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement