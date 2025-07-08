Left Menu

Delhi's Digital Classroom Revolution: Transforming Education with Smart Blackboards

Delhi's government aims to overhaul its education system by installing 18,996 smart blackboards in classrooms, aligning with the National Education Policy 2020. The initiative targets under-served areas and includes teacher training, with a budget exceeding Rs 900 crore, marking a shift from past CSR-funded projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 21:24 IST
Delhi's Digital Classroom Revolution: Transforming Education with Smart Blackboards
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to improve education quality, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood announced the approval of a budget for deploying 18,996 smart blackboards in government schools. This initiative seeks to align with the National Education Policy 2020.

According to Sood, the plan involves a phased installation of these digital tools, with dedicated training for teachers to maximize their use. The focus is on reaching under-served areas like Najafgarh, Narela, and Seemapuri, shifting from the limited installations achieved through past CSR donations.

The government's Rs 900 crore investment underscores a commitment to prioritizing education and ensuring that public schools can compete with private ones. Chief Minister Gupta's cabinet supports this transformative effort to foster experiential learning and enhance digital literacy among students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025