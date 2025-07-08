Delhi's Digital Classroom Revolution: Transforming Education with Smart Blackboards

In a significant move to improve education quality, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood announced the approval of a budget for deploying 18,996 smart blackboards in government schools. This initiative seeks to align with the National Education Policy 2020.

According to Sood, the plan involves a phased installation of these digital tools, with dedicated training for teachers to maximize their use. The focus is on reaching under-served areas like Najafgarh, Narela, and Seemapuri, shifting from the limited installations achieved through past CSR donations.

The government's Rs 900 crore investment underscores a commitment to prioritizing education and ensuring that public schools can compete with private ones. Chief Minister Gupta's cabinet supports this transformative effort to foster experiential learning and enhance digital literacy among students.

