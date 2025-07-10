Australia Unveils Tough Measures to Combat Antisemitism

Australia is stepping up its fight against antisemitism with a new report recommending measures like cutting funding for universities that fail to protect Jewish students. The report, led by special envoy Jillian Segal, also suggests screening visa applicants for extremist views, mirroring concerns about rising antisemitic incidents since late 2023.

In response to attacks on synagogues and individual Jews, the plan outlines comprehensive reforms spanning education, media, and immigration. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has expressed support for the initiative, acknowledging that prompt and longer-term actions are necessary to address the issue.

The report focuses on universities, proposing a 'report card' system for campuses and suggesting funding cuts for those failing to combat antisemitism. The academic community, represented by Universities Australia, has pledged to consider these recommendations seriously to ensure an environment free from hate and harassment.

