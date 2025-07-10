Left Menu

Australia Unveils Tough Measures to Combat Antisemitism

An Australian report led by Jillian Segal recommends cutting funds to universities not protecting Jewish students and screening visa applicants for extremist views, following a rise in antisemitic incidents. It proposes reforms across various sectors to minimize antisemitism, with government support acknowledged by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Updated: 10-07-2025 12:45 IST
Australia Unveils Tough Measures to Combat Antisemitism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australia is stepping up its fight against antisemitism with a new report recommending measures like cutting funding for universities that fail to protect Jewish students. The report, led by special envoy Jillian Segal, also suggests screening visa applicants for extremist views, mirroring concerns about rising antisemitic incidents since late 2023.

In response to attacks on synagogues and individual Jews, the plan outlines comprehensive reforms spanning education, media, and immigration. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has expressed support for the initiative, acknowledging that prompt and longer-term actions are necessary to address the issue.

The report focuses on universities, proposing a 'report card' system for campuses and suggesting funding cuts for those failing to combat antisemitism. The academic community, represented by Universities Australia, has pledged to consider these recommendations seriously to ensure an environment free from hate and harassment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

