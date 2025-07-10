Left Menu

Intense Protests Erupt at Kerala University Against 'Saffronisation'

Protests erupted at Kerala University led by Left-affiliated student organizations against Vice Chancellor and Chancellor over the suspension of the Registrar. Demonstrators alleged attempts to 'saffronise' higher education. Despite police intervention, activists vowed to continue their agitation, opposing the influence of the Sangh Parivar on education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-07-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 15:29 IST
Kerala University was the epicenter of fiery protests on Thursday as Left-leaning student groups rallied against the Vice Chancellor and the Chancellor. The protests centered on the suspension of the university's Registrar, with accusations aimed at 'saffronising' education under the Chancellor's directive.

Led by the Students' Federation of India (SFI), activists marched to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's residence, voicing discontent over alleged Sangh Parivar influences. Despite police efforts using water cannons, activists continued their protests and climbed barricades, asserting their commitment to protect the 'Kerala model' of education.

The clash included arrests of demonstrators by the police, highlighting escalating tensions. Protesters condemned the Vice Chancellor for the Registrar's suspension, pledging continued demonstrations unless actions they deemed oppressive ceased.

(With inputs from agencies.)

