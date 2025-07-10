Left Menu

Chandrababu Naidu: Leading Education Revolution with Mega PTM

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu led a 45-minute Social Science class as part of a statewide Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) involving 2.28 crore participants. The initiative aimed to boost educational quality, student awareness, and parental involvement, and was conceptualized by Education Minister Nara Lokesh.

Updated: 10-07-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 16:38 IST
  • India

In a groundbreaking move to enhance educational quality, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu conducted a 45-minute Social Science session for SSC students. This initiative was part of a massive statewide Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) orchestrated by the Andhra Pradesh government.

The event witnessed the participation of over 2.28 crore individuals, including students, teachers, and parents, from 61,000 institutions across the state. The PTM aimed to boost students' academic progress and parental involvement, with Naidu urging parents to prioritize quality education over property.

Key highlights included free academic supplies, a financial scheme for mothers, and a commitment to public school standards. The initiative was led by Education Minister Nara Lokesh, solidifying the government's focus on transforming public education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

