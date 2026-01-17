Community on Alert: Parents Patrol Schools Amidst ICE Raids
Peter Brown, a retired lawyer, assists in guarding Green Central Elementary against ICE presence following a fatal incident. Across Minneapolis-St. Paul, parents form security patrols and aid immigrant families in response to increased federal agent activity, as schools employ online learning for safety amid pervasive fear.
Peter Brown, an 81-year-old retired lawyer, stood vigilant outside Green Central Elementary, combating the biting cold. His mission: to protect against the looming presence of federal immigration agents. Brown's resolve stemmed from recent events, including the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent nearby.
With the Trump administration deploying 3,000 federal agents across Minneapolis-St. Paul, parents have taken on security roles, maintaining surveillance at schools. As some escort foreign-born staff and others deliver essentials to fearful immigrant families, the city grapples with the reverberations of Operation Metro Surge.
Schools face challenges as ICE activity disrupts education, leading to temporary closures and online learning options. Despite DHS reassurances, parents and educators report detentions and heightened anxiety. Community efforts to support affected families illustrate resilience amidst governmental pressures.
