Community on Alert: Parents Patrol Schools Amidst ICE Raids

Peter Brown, an 81-year-old retired lawyer, stood vigilant outside Green Central Elementary, combating the biting cold. His mission: to protect against the looming presence of federal immigration agents. Brown's resolve stemmed from recent events, including the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent nearby.

With the Trump administration deploying 3,000 federal agents across Minneapolis-St. Paul, parents have taken on security roles, maintaining surveillance at schools. As some escort foreign-born staff and others deliver essentials to fearful immigrant families, the city grapples with the reverberations of Operation Metro Surge.

Schools face challenges as ICE activity disrupts education, leading to temporary closures and online learning options. Despite DHS reassurances, parents and educators report detentions and heightened anxiety. Community efforts to support affected families illustrate resilience amidst governmental pressures.

