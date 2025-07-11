Left Menu

Knowledgeum Academy Celebrates IBDP 2025 Success with Top Scores

Knowledgeum Academy in Bangalore excites with its IBDP Class of 2025 results. Recording a high pass rate and commendable individual scores, the institution highlights learner growth and readiness for global academic challenges. The Academy's approach focuses on depth, personal evolution, and international career pathways.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 11-07-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 12:53 IST
Knowledgeum Academy, a renowned IB World School in Bangalore, has proudly announced the results for its International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) Class of 2025. The school boasts an impressive 90% IB Diploma success rate, with students achieving an average score of 32 points and a high of 41 points.

Top achievers include Nihitha Hegde, Sahana Venkat Sai, and Deeksha Gudur, whose performances underscore the institution's dedication to fostering individual growth through inquiry-based learning. Dr. Chenraj Roychand, the school's founder, emphasizes the importance of self-awareness and understanding one's place in the world as the core of education.

As students receive early offers from prestigious universities worldwide, Ms. Aparna Prasad, another founder, highlights the program's emphasis on personal growth and readiness to tackle future challenges. Knowledgeum Academy continues to set high academic standards, solidifying its position as a leading IB institution in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

