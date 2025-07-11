Left Menu

Empowering Karnataka's Youth: A Model for Skill Development

Karnataka Minister Sharan Prakash Patil highlights the importance of government-academia-industry partnerships during the anniversary of the Bajaj Engineering Skills Training Centre. The collaboration has successfully trained 320 engineering students, providing them with employment opportunities. Patil calls this initiative a model for uplifting youth from underserved regions.

Bengaluru | Updated: 11-07-2025
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development, Sharan Prakash Patil, underscored the need for strong collaborations among government, academia, and industry. Addressing attendees at Bajaj Engineering Skills Training Centre's anniversary at PES University, Patil emphasized the role such partnerships play in closing skill gaps and empowering young people.

Patil lauded the relationship between Bajaj Auto and PES University as a prime example of public-private synergy, fortifying the state's future workforce. The Bajaj CSR initiative equips engineering students with training in cutting-edge technologies, securing competitive employment for graduates. In its inaugural year, the program successfully placed 320 students and is looking to expand intake.

The Minister noted the initiative's particular impact on the Kalyana and Kittur Karnataka regions, labeling it a blueprint for aiding youth from less privileged districts. He encouraged learning from such ventures to better align educational programs with market needs, further strengthening regional development and employment opportunities.

