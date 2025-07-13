Odisha Student Self-Immolation Sparks Government Action
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi visited a critically injured student after a self-immolation protest over alleged harassment. The government is probing the incident, pledging strict actions and preventive measures. The state suspended and arrested the accused teacher, stressing the urgency of campus safety.
- Country:
- India
The health of a college student who attempted self-immolation over sexual harassment allegations in Balasore, Odisha remains critical, according to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. The state government plans stern actions against those responsible.
During his visit to AIIMS Bhubaneswar, CM Majhi underscored the seriousness of the incident. He announced that a high-level committee has been set up to investigate, and actions will follow upon its findings. The government is considering airlifting the patient once stable, and measures will be implemented to prevent such incidents in educational institutions across the state.
Meanwhile, two teachers, including the principal of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College, have been suspended. The accused faculty member faces arrest as the government intensifies efforts to ensure campus safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
