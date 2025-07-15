Swift Justice: The Tragic Case of a College Student's Desperate Act

The police have set up a Swift Trial Initiative (STI) team to fast-track the investigation into the tragic suicide of a college student. The student allegedly took her own life due to inaction over her sexual harassment complaint against a professor, an official disclosed on Tuesday.

The STI team, comprising investigators, forensic experts, and prosecutors, aims to gather medical records and digital evidence while performing forensic analysis to establish a strong case. The deceased student's July 1 letter to the Internal Complaint Committee at Fakir Mohan College serves as the formal FIR in this case.

Both the college's principal, Dillip Kumar Ghose, and the Head of the Education Department, Samira Kumar Sahu, have been arrested concerning the case. MP Pratap Sarangi condemned the principal's lack of oversight, leading to the tragedy.

