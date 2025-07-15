Left Menu

Tragedy in Balasore: Investigating Institutional Failures

The University Grants Commission has established a four-member panel to investigate the self-immolation of a BEd student at Fakir Mohan College in Odisha, following allegations of sexual harassment by an education department head. The inquiry will focus on institutional policies and support systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 20:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a four-member fact-finding panel has been constituted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to investigate the self-immolation of a 20-year-old student, who was allegedly sexually harassed at Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore, Odisha.

The student, a second-year BEd candidate, reportedly set herself on fire on the college premises, protesting the inaction against Professor Samira Kumar Sahu, whom she accused of harassment. She succumbed to her injuries at AIIMS Bhubaneswar after suffering 95 percent burns.

Headed by Professor Raj Kumar Mittal, the panel aims to scrutinize the institutional response to harassment and the effectiveness of grievance redress mechanisms. The inquiry will engage with stakeholders to examine the institution's safety measures for female students and suggest preventive recommendations.

