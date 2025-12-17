Left Menu

Trinamool Congress Presses for Pending Dues in Jal Jeevan Mission

Trinamool Congress leaders met with Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil to demand the release of pending funds owed to West Bengal under the Jal Jeevan Mission. The TMC claims there's been a shortfall in funds, impacting the implementation of the project in rural areas.

Updated: 17-12-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 21:08 IST
Trinamool Congress leaders have actively sought the attention of Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil to address the pending financial allocations owed to West Bengal. This comes after the TMC accused the Centre of withholding Rs 2,525 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission since August 2024.

The Centre was expected to release Rs 5,050 crore for the year 2024-25 but only released half, further widening financial concerns. Contrastingly, West Bengal exceeded its required release by Rs 2,401 crore, according to the memorandum submitted by the TMC to the minister.

The stalemate has adversely affected the timely execution of the Jal Jeevan Mission, delaying the provision of essential household tap connections in rural areas. The TMC alleges that political biases in fund allocation extend to other opposition-ruled states as well.

