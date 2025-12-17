Left Menu

Harnessing Modern Science for Age-Old Remedies: WHO's Vision for Traditional Medicine

The WHO emphasizes integrating AI and genomics with traditional medicine for sustainable health solutions. At the Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, plans for scientific initiatives and a global library were announced, aiming to improve access, quality, and regulation of traditional healthcare practices worldwide.

The World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, highlighted the transformative potential of combining artificial intelligence and genomics with traditional medicine at the Second Global Summit on Traditional Medicine.

The summit in collaboration with India's government gathered global health leaders to enhance WHO's Traditional Medicine Strategy 2025-2034. The WHO underscores integrating traditional methods with modern science to expand healthcare access.

Amid global healthcare challenges, the WHO introduced a Traditional Medicine Global Library to provide scientific resources. This initiative aligns with governmental calls for comprehensive research and equitable health solutions, aiming to bridge gaps in scientific capacity and regulatory standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

