Cybercrime Feud Leads to Tragic Murder in Jharkhand Forest
Police in Jharkhand claim to have solved the murder of Vikash Kumar Yadav, a Bihar youth, with the arrest of four suspects. The killing, involving cybercrime revenue disputes, was executed by his relative, Sandeep Yadav. The police recovered the victim's body, the vehicle, and a handgun.
- Country:
- India
The Bihar murder case, shrouded in mystery for days, has been unraveled with the arrest of four individuals in Jharkhand, police announced on Wednesday. Vikash Kumar Yadav, a youth from Bihar, became a victim of a deadly dispute over cybercrime profits.
Authorities discovered the body in a dense forest in Dumka, originally unidentified, until it was recognized as Yadav's, according to Dumka Superintendent of Police, Pitamber Singh Kherwar. The breakthrough came when officials of neighboring districts collaborated, leading to the identification of the deceased.
The investigation revealed that Sandeep Yadav, Vikash's distant relative, masterminded the murder, assisted by his accomplices. Despite his fugitive status, police arrested four men and recovered a vehicle and firearm tied to the crime. Efforts are underway to apprehend the main suspect.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- murder
- cybercrime
- Bihar
- Jharkhand
- Vikash Kumar Yadav
- arrest
- investigation
- body
- forest
- handgun
ALSO READ
Justice For Tribal Student: KISS Staff Arrested in Shocking Murder Case
Dramatic Arrests in the Murder Case of Journalist Pankaj Mishra
Major Ganja Bust in Krishna District: Suspect Arrested
Man Arrested for Raping Minors with Sedative-Laced Drinks in Mumbai
Cyber Fraud Syndicate Unmasked: Arrests Made in Dungarpur