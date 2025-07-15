Milano-Cortina 2026: Unveiling the Olympic Medals
The Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics unveiled its medal designs, featuring the Olympic rings and event details. Celebrated athletes attended the Venice ceremony, highlighting the medals' symbolic value. The IPZS mint produced 245 gold, silver, and bronze medals for both the Olympics and Paralympics, with events hosted in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.
In a grand unveiling on Tuesday, the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics showcased the medals to be awarded during the upcoming Games. The medals feature the iconic Olympic five-ring symbol on one side, and an inscription detailing the event on the reverse. A similar format is followed for the Paralympics with its own unique symbol.
The presentation ceremony in Venice was graced by retired Italian athletes Federica Pellegrini and Francesca Porcellato, both renowned for their Olympic and Paralympic achievements. Giovanni Malago, president of the Milano-Cortina 2026 Foundation, emphasized that each medal encapsulates stories of dedication and triumph.
Produced by the state mint IPZS under the economy ministry, a total of 245 gold, silver, and bronze medals will be awarded. The Games will be hosted from February 6 to 22 in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, followed by the Paralympics in March.