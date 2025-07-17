Left Menu

West Bengal Adopts Semester System for Higher Secondary Exams

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education announces online issuance of admit cards for the first-ever semester exams for Plus-II students. Taking place from September 8-22, exams will be held on OMR sheets. The adoption of the semester system applies to all state-run and state-aided schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-07-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 14:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has implemented a major shift in state education policy by introducing a semester system for Plus-II students. Admit cards for these exams, marking a first in the council's history, will now be distributed online. This move aligns with a broader effort to modernize and streamline exam processes.

The new format will see students in Class 11 taking their third-semester exams from September 8 to 22, utilizing OMR sheets for a multiple-choice question-based assessment. Officials have confirmed that precautions, such as strategic placement of exam materials and flexible exam centers, will be in place to manage unforeseen events such as waterlogging due to rain.

To maintain exam integrity, measures including variant question sets will ensure no adjacent students receive identical papers. This semester implementation follows an April announcement and affects all state-run and state-aided higher secondary schools, marking a significant transition in the academic structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

