Textbook Shortage Crisis: Kerala's Plea for Immediate Action

Kerala's General Education Minister, V Sivankutty, has urgently called for the Centre's intervention to resolve the textbook shortage plaguing Kendriya Vidyalayas across the state.

Despite classes having started four months ago, students from Classes 5 and 8 remain without necessary textbooks, leaving them unprepared as their first quarterly examinations loom.

Sivankutty criticized the NCERT for its negligence and highlighted how the state's government schools have ensured textbooks are available before the academic year begins. He has called for immediate action to make textbooks accessible to protect students' futures.