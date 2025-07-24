Left Menu

Just Learn Secures Investment to Revolutionize Global EdTech Landscape

Just Learn, an AI-powered education startup, receives investment from IIM Lucknow EIC at a valuation of INR 120 Crores. Founded by Abhishek and Aakriti Chola, it offers industry-targeted certification courses in multiple languages and partners globally for future-ready skills. New R&D hubs in Europe aim to innovate learning technologies.

Noida, India – Just Learn, a revolutionary AI-powered education and skilling startup, has secured a significant investment from the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow's Enterprise Incubation Centre (IIML-EIC) as part of its mission to redefine the global educational landscape.

The investment, buoyed by a valuation of INR 120 Crores, acknowledges Just Learn's transformative vision and its founders, Abhishek Chola and Aakriti Chaudhary Chola's determination to revolutionize 21st-century education through cutting-edge AI-enabled educational tools and comprehensive certification courses that span industries like healthcare, hospitality, and retail.

Thirty-domain certification courses, available in over five international languages, aim to dismantle barriers of language and geography, forging a path for inclusive and future-ready learning. Innovation extends to the company's ambitious global R&D initiatives in Austria, committed to developing the next-generation tools for education.

