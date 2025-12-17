Healthium Medtech Expands Its Global Reach with Acquisition of Paramount Surgimed
Healthium Medtech has acquired a controlling stake in Paramount Surgimed Ltd, a leading Indian manufacturer of surgical blades and biopsy products. The acquisition aims to enhance Healthium's position in the surgical consumables market. Paramount's non-surgical divisions will remain with its promoter, the Grover family.
Healthium Medtech has announced the acquisition of a controlling stake in Paramount Surgimed Ltd, strengthening its presence in the surgical consumables sector. Paramount is renowned for producing surgical blades and dermal biopsy products.
However, the non-surgical business of Paramount, including lifestyle and hygiene divisions, will be carved out and retained by the Grover family.
The acquisition will allow Healthium to leverage Paramount's three decades of manufacturing expertise and vast global distribution, expanding its international footprint in the medical device industry.
