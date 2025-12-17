Healthium Medtech Expands Its Global Reach with Acquisition of Paramount Surgimed

Healthium Medtech has announced the acquisition of a controlling stake in Paramount Surgimed Ltd, strengthening its presence in the surgical consumables sector. Paramount is renowned for producing surgical blades and dermal biopsy products.

However, the non-surgical business of Paramount, including lifestyle and hygiene divisions, will be carved out and retained by the Grover family.

The acquisition will allow Healthium to leverage Paramount's three decades of manufacturing expertise and vast global distribution, expanding its international footprint in the medical device industry.

